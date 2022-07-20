Greenspring Advisors LLC Sells 1,655 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Greenspring Advisors LLC lessened its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 86.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,245,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,080,572,000 after buying an additional 144,251 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,229,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $558,709,000 after purchasing an additional 64,550 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,198,000 after purchasing an additional 29,288 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,186,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $378,329,000 after purchasing an additional 29,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,912,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $330,907,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,916,799.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $266,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,337.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,833 shares in the company, valued at $46,916,799.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,012 shares of company stock valued at $46,920,991 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of DGX opened at $136.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.08 and its 200-day moving average is $137.61. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $125.33 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on DGX shares. Citigroup cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.33.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

