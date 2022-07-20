Greenspring Advisors LLC Sells 3,516 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Greenspring Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 82.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,516 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,523,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,052,000 after purchasing an additional 14,135,014 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,720,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,800,000 after purchasing an additional 576,038 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,218,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,912,000 after buying an additional 312,498 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 224.7% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 380,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,028,000 after buying an additional 263,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,078.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 216,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,877,000 after buying an additional 198,186 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.22. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.95 and a 52-week high of $110.49.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.077 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

