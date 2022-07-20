Greenspring Advisors LLC Sells 957 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Greenspring Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 73.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of IWV stock opened at $226.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.45 and a 200 day moving average of $245.45. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $209.16 and a twelve month high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

