Greenspring Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Greenspring Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of VV opened at $179.41 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.09 and a fifty-two week high of $222.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.63.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
