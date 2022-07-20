Gridcoin (GRC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $16,255.00

Gridcoin (GRC) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. One Gridcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Gridcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and $16,255.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gridcoin has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar.

About Gridcoin

Gridcoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 442,832,591 coins and its circulating supply is 412,179,559 coins. The official message board for Gridcoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gridcoin is www.gridcoin.us.

According to CryptoCompare, “GridCoin (GRC) is a coin with a mission – to compensate miners for participating in BOINC projects. The coin is a scrypt altcoin with difficulty retargetting every 30 minutes – a 2.5 minute block target and a hard cap of 168 million. Gridcoin introduces a Proof-of-Research algorithm that gives computers something productive to do. Instead of racing to solve meaningless equations, Gridcoin miners Researchers work on problems such as finding cures to diseases, mapping genomes, or climate studies, and are compensated for their work. Gridcoin is not limited to any one program, algorithm, or type of hardware. BOINC supports Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, and Android. “

Buying and Selling Gridcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gridcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gridcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gridcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

