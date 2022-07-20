Growth DeFi (GRO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.59 Million

Growth DeFi (GRO) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. One Growth DeFi coin can now be bought for $3.67 or 0.00015399 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Growth DeFi has traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar. Growth DeFi has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and $7,774.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Growth DeFi Coin Profile

GRO is a coin. It was first traded on February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 578,594 coins and its circulating supply is 433,377 coins. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital. Growth DeFi’s official website is growthdefi.com.

Growth DeFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

