Growth N. V. Biotech Purchases 300,000 Shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Stock

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $948,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,879,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,579,482.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
ESSA Pharma Trading Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ EPIX traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $3.29. 7,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,102. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.79. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.90.
ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). Research analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 626,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,893,000 after acquiring an additional 325,751 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC raised its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 543,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 185,124 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,318,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,546 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 724,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,288,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the period.
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
