Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

ASR opened at $190.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.89 and a 200-day moving average of $207.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.17. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $165.48 and a 1-year high of $230.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $272.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.87 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $7.4113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.25. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s payout ratio is 57.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASR. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

