Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,076,900 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the June 15th total of 3,989,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 389.5 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GBOOF traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $5.65. 803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,596. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.54. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers payroll accounts and credit cards; car, mortgage, payroll, and personal credit banorte; and savings and investment products. It also provides insurance products, including life, home, auto, health, savings, credit card, mobile equipment, and mortgage credit insurance; foreign exchange services; and online and mobile banking services.

