GSB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,117 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 40,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,081,000. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 47,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.35. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $21.55.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

