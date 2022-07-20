GSB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 977 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 75,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $3,435,305.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,546,482.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $3,435,305.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,546,482.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 14,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $1,076,533.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $73.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,087 shares of company stock valued at $7,966,960 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 2.5 %

HIG opened at $63.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.31 and a 12 month high of $78.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.82.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.10. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

