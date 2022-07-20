GSB Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,016 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BHP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.28) to GBX 2,400 ($28.69) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.25) to GBX 3,000 ($35.86) in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Liberum Capital cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,706.42.

NYSE:BHP opened at $50.87 on Wednesday. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $47.35 and a 1-year high of $80.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

