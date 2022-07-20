GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $757,000 Position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 58.2% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Main Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 36.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 45,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter.
Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ CLOU opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.99. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.37.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU)
- Alibaba Group: A Huge Revenue Rebound Is Approaching
- Is There Finally Green Ahead for These 2 Cannabis Leaders?
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- A Dose of AbbVie Stock Can Help Your Bear Market Portfolio
- PayPal Stock is Attempting to Put in the Floor
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.