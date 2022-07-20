GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $757,000 Position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 58.2% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Main Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 36.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 45,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLOU opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.99. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.37.

