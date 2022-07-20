GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $809,000 Holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,355 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,974 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 17,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Robert Ball sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $167,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $61.91. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 270.04% and a net margin of 17.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.68%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CQP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

