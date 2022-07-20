GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 338 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 405.8% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 18,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $96,000.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $71.51 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.14.

