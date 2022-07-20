Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 30.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

GNTY opened at $36.27 on Wednesday. Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $32.21 and a one year high of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In related news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.38 per share, for a total transaction of $35,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 153,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,413,140. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,672 shares of company stock valued at $58,558. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after acquiring an additional 13,821 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 6.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 28.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Guaranty Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

