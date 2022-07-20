Gulf Investment Fund (LON:GIF) Shares Down 1.8%

Gulf Investment Fund plc (LON:GIF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.95 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.95 ($0.02). Approximately 3,984 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 31,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.99 ($0.02).

Gulf Investment Fund Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of £830,321.00 and a P/E ratio of 4.73.

About Gulf Investment Fund

(Get Rating)

Qatar Investment Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Epicure Managers Qatar Limited. The fund is co-managed by Qatar Insurance Company SAQ. It invests in public equity markets of Qatar. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Qatar Exchange Index.

