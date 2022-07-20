GYEN Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.02 Million (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. GYEN has a total market cap of $20.02 million and approximately $219,854.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GYEN has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One GYEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004215 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.51 or 0.00507970 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001579 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 37.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00022130 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015524 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001690 BTC.
About GYEN
GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 coins and its circulating supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust.
Buying and Selling GYEN
