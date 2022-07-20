HackenAI (HAI) Price Tops $0.0075 on Major Exchanges

HackenAI (HAI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One HackenAI coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HackenAI has a total market capitalization of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HackenAI has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 54.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.17 or 0.00541574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00020767 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015252 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001737 BTC.

HackenAI Profile

HackenAI’s genesis date was April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. The official website for HackenAI is hacken.ai. The official message board for HackenAI is medium.com/@hackenAI. HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HackenAI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HackenAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HackenAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

