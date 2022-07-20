Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Short Interest Update

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,193,600 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the June 15th total of 16,898,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 55,484.0 days.

Haidilao International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HDALF remained flat at $2.06 during trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02. Haidilao International has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $5.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HDALF shares. HSBC upgraded Haidilao International from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup upgraded Haidilao International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Haidilao International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

About Haidilao International

Haidilao International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the restaurant chain operation and delivery businesses. It operates a Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurant that focuses on hot pot cuisine. The company is also involved in the sale of condiment products and food ingredients; logistics and wholesale trade activities; management consultation; financial management; provision of food research, development, and technology services; and trading businesses.

Featured Stories

