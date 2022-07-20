Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) Price Tops $0.0021

Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 20th. Hakka.Finance has a market cap of $777,656.90 and approximately $2,874.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hakka.Finance has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. One Hakka.Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23,234.62 or 1.00043186 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007543 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

HAKKA is a coin. It was first traded on April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 372,118,276 coins. The official website for Hakka.Finance is hakka.finance. Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance. Hakka.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@hakkafinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

