Hall Private Wealth Advisors Grows Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 300.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Affirm were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in Affirm by 484.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Affirm by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Affirm by 540.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Affirm by 54.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 58.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Affirm in a report on Sunday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Affirm from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Affirm from $79.00 to $50.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Affirm Stock Performance

AFRM traded up $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.42. 131,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,363,499. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $176.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 9.36.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.26. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. The company had revenue of $354.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic purchased 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.19 per share, for a total transaction of $22,533,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,285,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,957,133.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 1,973,602 shares of company stock valued at $64,303,802 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Further Reading

