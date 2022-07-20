Hall Private Wealth Advisors Has $1.59 Million Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 700.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,806 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust comprises about 0.8% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 8,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLR. StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.46.

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DLR traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,677. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.32. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.63 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.86.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 101.25%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

