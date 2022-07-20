Hall Private Wealth Advisors Has $220,000 Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors reduced its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 9,099 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 313.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $473,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBB traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.30. 36,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,095,847. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.50 and its 200-day moving average is $124.40. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $177.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

