Hall Private Wealth Advisors Increases Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet accounts for about 1.4% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.73.

In other news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.53. 9,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,751. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $165.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.12, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.23.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 93.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

