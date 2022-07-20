Hall Private Wealth Advisors Raises Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,622 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,461 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy Partners comprises about 5.6% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hall Private Wealth Advisors owned 0.15% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $10,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

NextEra Energy Partners stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.37. 538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,374. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.40. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.98 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.7325 dividend. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 336.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.29.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.