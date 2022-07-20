Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Short Interest Update

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 682,600 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the June 15th total of 546,700 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 689,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hallador Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ HNRG traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $6.51. The company had a trading volume of 119,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,523. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average is $4.18. Hallador Energy has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $7.70.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

Institutional Trading of Hallador Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNRG. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in Hallador Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,629,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,173,000. Oldfield Partners LLP grew its position in Hallador Energy by 111.7% during the first quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 305,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 161,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hallador Energy by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 692,819 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 156,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hallador Energy by 56.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,727 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 136,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Hallador Energy

HNRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

(Get Rating)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.