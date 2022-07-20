Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

Halliburton Stock Up 2.1 %

HAL stock opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day moving average is $34.32. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 2.30. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $43.99.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. HSBC raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.60 to $41.60 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.28.

In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,246,898.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,193,354.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,663,600. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.