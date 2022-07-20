HaloDAO (RNBW) 24 Hour Volume Tops $125.00

HaloDAO (RNBW) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 19th. In the last week, HaloDAO has traded 95.9% higher against the US dollar. HaloDAO has a total market capitalization of $53,845.46 and approximately $125.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HaloDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.55 or 0.00390927 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017108 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001703 BTC.

About HaloDAO

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance.

HaloDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using US dollars.

