HARD Protocol Price Tops $0.90 on Major Exchanges (HARD)

HARD Protocol (HARD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00002123 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. HARD Protocol has a total market capitalization of $70.08 million and $42.35 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.97 or 0.00556333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00022676 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00014860 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001764 BTC.

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol was first traded on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,125,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HARD Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

