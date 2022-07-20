Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.16 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Hasbro in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn $5.16 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.26. The consensus estimate for Hasbro’s current full-year earnings is $5.19 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HAS. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.89.

HAS opened at $79.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.38. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $77.11 and a 1-year high of $105.73. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. Hasbro had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Hasbro by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Raymond Burns bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hasbro news, CEO Christian P. Cocks bought 10,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.59 per share, for a total transaction of $905,038.18. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 65,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,908,012.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Raymond Burns bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,104.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.09%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

