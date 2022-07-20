HashCoin Hits One Day Volume of $14,280.00 (HSC)

HashCoin (HSC) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. HashCoin has a market cap of $125,784.01 and approximately $14,280.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HashCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, HashCoin has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

HashCoin Profile

HashCoin is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HashCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

