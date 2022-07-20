Hathor 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.31 Million (HTR)

Hathor (HTR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Hathor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000710 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hathor has traded 42.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hathor has a market cap of $38.59 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hathor alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.85 or 0.00390752 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00018423 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001720 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 909,775,632 coins and its circulating supply is 233,830,632 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network.

Hathor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.