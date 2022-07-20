Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Up 1.4 %

HWBK opened at $26.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average is $25.92. Hawthorn Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.42.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $17.87 million for the quarter.

Hawthorn Bancshares Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.09%.

In related news, Director Frank E. Burkhead acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,388.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $733,000. Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $698,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

Featured Stories

