HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $67.26

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $67.26 and traded as high as $67.57. HCI Group shares last traded at $66.32, with a volume of 41,592 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.61 and a beta of 0.72.

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $127.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.62 million. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that HCI Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -421.05%.

In related news, Director Susan Watts purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.37 per share, for a total transaction of $31,185.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,700.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of HCI Group by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 378.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 188.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

