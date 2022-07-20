Head to Head Review: Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) and DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY)

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) and DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Banco Santander-Chile and DNB Bank ASA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Santander-Chile 0 4 1 0 2.20 DNB Bank ASA 1 4 5 0 2.40

Banco Santander-Chile currently has a consensus price target of $21.60, indicating a potential upside of 35.34%. DNB Bank ASA has a consensus price target of $201.67, indicating a potential upside of 953.65%. Given DNB Bank ASA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DNB Bank ASA is more favorable than Banco Santander-Chile.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

10.7% of Banco Santander-Chile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of DNB Bank ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Banco Santander-Chile has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DNB Bank ASA has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Banco Santander-Chile and DNB Bank ASA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander-Chile $3.83 billion 1.96 $1.10 billion $2.22 7.19 DNB Bank ASA $7.12 billion 4.16 $2.95 billion $1.82 10.52

DNB Bank ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Santander-Chile. Banco Santander-Chile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DNB Bank ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Banco Santander-Chile pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. DNB Bank ASA pays an annual dividend of $1.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Banco Santander-Chile pays out 38.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DNB Bank ASA pays out 89.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Santander-Chile and DNB Bank ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander-Chile 23.24% 20.57% 1.25% DNB Bank ASA 39.63% 10.10% 0.82%

Summary

DNB Bank ASA beats Banco Santander-Chile on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Santander-Chile

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services. It also provides mutual funds, insurance and securities brokerage, foreign exchange, financial leasing, factoring, financial consulting and advisory, investment management, foreign trade, treasury, and transactional services, as well as specialized services to finance projects for the real estate industry. In addition, the company offers short-term financing and fund raising, and brokerage services, as well as derivatives, securitization, and other tailor-made products. It serves individuals, small to middle-sized entities, companies, and large corporations, as well as universities, government entities, and local and regional governments. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 326 branches, which include 220 under the Santander brand name, 14 under the Select brand name, 7 specialized branches for the middle market, and 22 as auxiliary and payment centers, as well as 1,338 ATMs, including depository ATMs. Banco Santander-Chile was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

About DNB Bank ASA

(Get Rating)

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards. It also provides business banking products and services comprising savings and investment products consisting of savings accounts, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, asset management, and equity services; financing, such as installment loans, overdraft facility, bank guarantees, leasing, factoring, and trade and export financing services; transaction banking services; research, commodities, bonds and commercial papers, corporate finance, debt capital market, equities, foreign exchange and interest rates, and securities services; and Internet services, including online equity trading, online FX trading, e-confirmation, equities execution, and investor and margin accounts, as well as pension services. In addition, the company provides investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisition, and equity and debt capital market services; foreign exchange, interest rates, equities, commodities, fixed income, research, private equity, and securities services; and corporate banking services. Further, it offers private banking services. The company offers its products and services to various sectors, including energy; financial institutions; healthcare; manufacturing; packaging and forest products; seafood; shipping, offshore, and logistics; and telecom, media, and technology. DNB Bank ASA was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

