Head-To-Head Review: VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) vs. Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) and Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

VIQ Solutions has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chindata Group has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VIQ Solutions and Chindata Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIQ Solutions $31.05 million 1.09 -$19.68 million ($0.76) -1.49 Chindata Group $447.58 million 5.68 $49.65 million $0.16 43.38

Analyst Recommendations

Chindata Group has higher revenue and earnings than VIQ Solutions. VIQ Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chindata Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for VIQ Solutions and Chindata Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIQ Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Chindata Group 2 0 2 0 2.00

VIQ Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 252.17%. Chindata Group has a consensus target price of $13.15, suggesting a potential upside of 89.48%. Given VIQ Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe VIQ Solutions is more favorable than Chindata Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.3% of VIQ Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of Chindata Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares VIQ Solutions and Chindata Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIQ Solutions -58.21% -100.86% -47.72% Chindata Group 11.28% 3.60% 2.00%

Summary

Chindata Group beats VIQ Solutions on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions Inc. operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology. The Technology Services segment provides recording and transcription services. The company offers CapturePro that securely speeds the capture, creation, and management of large volumes of information, as well as preserves and secures the spoken word and video image, and delivers data; MobileMic Pro for capturing and managing incident reports, recorded statements, case notes, and other vital information; NetScribe, a speech-to-text engine to consolidate, accelerate, and optimize transcription workflows; aiAssist, a multi-tenant workflow and analysis platform to manage, convert, and analyze large volumes of audio and visual content; and FirstDraft that converts audio files to text to provide access to interviews, testimonies, recorded calls, and dictations. It also provides legal, criminal justice, insurance, government, medical, corporate finance, media, and transcription services. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Mississauga, Canada.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services. Its integrated data center solutions include infrastructure, power supply, connectivity and operation and maintenance, tailor-made to their scale and requirements throughout the planning, design, construction, and operation process. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

