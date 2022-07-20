Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Insider Sells $10,406.88 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) insider Linda Llewelyn sold 648 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $10,406.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,029 shares in the company, valued at $931,945.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Linda Llewelyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 15th, Linda Llewelyn sold 648 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $7,905.60.

On Monday, May 16th, Linda Llewelyn sold 1,860 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $29,518.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.99. The stock had a trading volume of 41,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,769. The company has a market cap of $866.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.07. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $59.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.10.

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 57.95%. The firm had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCAT. Citigroup lowered their target price on Health Catalyst from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Health Catalyst from $38.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Guggenheim began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Health Catalyst from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,392,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,391,000 after purchasing an additional 275,700 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Health Catalyst by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,124,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,808,000 after buying an additional 936,784 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,317,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,569,000 after purchasing an additional 73,852 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 31.4% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,442,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,695,000 after acquiring an additional 345,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 9.8% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,222,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,946,000 after purchasing an additional 109,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.

