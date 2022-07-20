Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) Short Interest Update

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 170,200 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the June 15th total of 123,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 499,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

HCTI stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.69. 673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,287. Healthcare Triangle has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10.

Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Healthcare Triangle stock. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Healthcare Triangle, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HCTI Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. Kepos Capital LP owned approximately 0.43% of Healthcare Triangle as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Triangle, Inc, a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and enhance the digital transformation.

