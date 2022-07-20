HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HEI. UBS Group dropped their price target on HEICO to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on HEICO from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.33.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO Price Performance

HEI stock traded up $5.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.19. The company had a trading volume of 377,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,516. HEICO has a 1-year low of $122.94 and a 1-year high of $159.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.26. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $538.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.19 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 16.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HEICO will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 8,366.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.