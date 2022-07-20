HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) received a €27.00 ($27.27) price objective from investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential downside of 18.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HFG. Morgan Stanley set a €46.00 ($46.46) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($37.37) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($84.85) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($75.76) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €70.00 ($70.71) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of ETR HFG traded up €0.58 ($0.59) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €33.05 ($33.38). The stock had a trading volume of 756,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07. HelloFresh has a 1-year low of €27.02 ($27.29) and a 1-year high of €97.50 ($98.48). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €33.00 and a 200 day moving average price of €41.67.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

