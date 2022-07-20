Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Stake Lifted by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,069,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,820 shares during the period. Helmerich & Payne comprises 1.6% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 1.01% of Helmerich & Payne worth $45,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 90.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 29.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 334.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.40.

Helmerich & Payne Trading Down 2.4 %

Helmerich & Payne stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,353. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $54.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Stories

