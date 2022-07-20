Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVIU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVIU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the June 15th total of 9,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCVIU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 80,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 10,484 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 111,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 310.6% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ HCVIU remained flat at $9.70 during trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the industrial technology sector.

