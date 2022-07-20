Herc (HRI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect Herc to post earnings of $2.60 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.20). Herc had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $567.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Herc to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Herc Trading Up 7.4 %

Herc stock opened at $101.19 on Wednesday. Herc has a 52 week low of $83.43 and a 52 week high of $203.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.85.

Herc Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.05%.

HRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Herc from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Herc from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Herc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Herc from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Herc from $161.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Herc currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

Insider Activity at Herc

In related news, CFO Mark Irion purchased 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,479.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 51,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,044,332.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Herc by 90.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Herc by 95.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Herc during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 7.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

