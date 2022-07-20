Heritage Investors Management Corp Buys 15,483 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 148,320 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,483 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Splunk were worth $22,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Splunk by 51.2% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 94,752 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $14,081,000 after buying an additional 32,101 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its position in Splunk by 5.2% during the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,179,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Splunk by 18.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,707,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,477,792.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $152.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.56.

Shares of SPLK stock traded up $5.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.52. The company had a trading volume of 23,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,267. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.63 and a 52-week high of $176.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.73 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 41.20% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. Splunk’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.84) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

