Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $26.30 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,203 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.1% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $26,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 29,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 48,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.29. The company had a trading volume of 133,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,575,977. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $230.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.22.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

