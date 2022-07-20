Heritage Investors Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,648 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $14,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ADM traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.01. The company had a trading volume of 23,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,534. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.80. The stock has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.25.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

