Heritage Investors Management Corp Purchases 106 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,738 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 2.7% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned 0.11% of Palo Alto Networks worth $68,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 87.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 482 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 11.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,734 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $4.24 on Wednesday, hitting $509.36. 14,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.04 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $496.13 and a 200 day moving average of $531.90. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $358.37 and a fifty-two week high of $640.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $675.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.88.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total transaction of $6,760,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 707,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,705,537.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total value of $6,760,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 707,665 shares in the company, valued at $398,705,537.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total value of $1,678,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 252,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,088,102.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,170 shares of company stock valued at $419,382,287. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

