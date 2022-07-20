Heritage Investors Management Corp Purchases 8,468 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,468 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned 0.07% of Zimmer Biomet worth $18,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 10.1% in the first quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 20,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth about $679,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 6.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 8,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

In other news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,751. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $165.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.23.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 93.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Further Reading

