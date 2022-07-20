Heritage Investors Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,898 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.2% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $30,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.77. 41,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,852,081. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.31. The stock has a market cap of $355.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett dropped their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.